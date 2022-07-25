See All Speech Pathologists / Therapists in Cleveland, OH
Overview

Dr. Claudio Milstein, PHD is a Speech-Language Pathologist in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. Milstein works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 293-6362
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Videostroboscopy Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Fold Scarring Chevron Icon
Voice Therapy Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 25, 2022
    Dr. Milstein got right to the heart of my voice issue. Easy, affable bedside manner. Down to earth; good listener. His staff were friendly and efficient. Highly recommend.
    Jax — Jul 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Claudio Milstein, PHD
    About Dr. Claudio Milstein, PHD

    • Speech-Language Pathology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1609830074
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Claudio Milstein, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Milstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Milstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Milstein works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Milstein’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Milstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

