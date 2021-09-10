See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Overview

Claudine Joseph, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Claudine Joseph works at Susan Kern MD Dba Bear Creek Family in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Susan Kern MD Dba Bear Creek Family
    16125 Cairnway Dr Ste 104, Houston, TX 77084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 858-6611
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 10, 2021
    She has been my doctor for one year and plus.Good doctor!
    mike — Sep 10, 2021
    Photo: Claudine Joseph, NP
    About Claudine Joseph, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932261575
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Claudine Joseph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Claudine Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Claudine Joseph works at Susan Kern MD Dba Bear Creek Family in Houston, TX. View the full address on Claudine Joseph’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Claudine Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claudine Joseph.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.