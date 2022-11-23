See All Counselors in Elgin, IL
Claudia Skowron, LCPC Icon-share Share Profile

Claudia Skowron, LCPC

Counseling
5 (18)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Claudia Skowron, LCPC is a Counselor in Elgin, IL. 

Claudia Skowron works at Advanced Psychiatry of Elgin in Elgin, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Alexandria Callahan, LCPC
Alexandria Callahan, LCPC
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Psychiatry of Elgin
    2130 Point Blvd Ste 200, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 783-0307
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Claudia Skowron?

    Nov 23, 2022
    Claudia is one of the best therapists in the business. I selfishly don't want to write this review because I want to keep her all for myself, but I know what it's like to be in need of good help. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your help. The world needs more like you.
    Elizabeth D. — Nov 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Claudia Skowron, LCPC
    How would you rate your experience with Claudia Skowron, LCPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Claudia Skowron to family and friends

    Claudia Skowron's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Claudia Skowron

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Claudia Skowron, LCPC.

    About Claudia Skowron, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376929703
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Claudia Skowron has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Claudia Skowron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Claudia Skowron works at Advanced Psychiatry of Elgin in Elgin, IL. View the full address on Claudia Skowron’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Claudia Skowron. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claudia Skowron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claudia Skowron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Claudia Skowron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Claudia Skowron, LCPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.