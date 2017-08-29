Claudia Ruiz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Claudia Ruiz, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Claudia Ruiz, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM.
Claudia Ruiz works at
Sean Holman100 W Griggs Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (575) 647-2800
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Claudia is absolutely fantastic. Professional and compassionate at all times.
About Claudia Ruiz, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316975675
Claudia Ruiz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Claudia Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Claudia Ruiz works at
3 patients have reviewed Claudia Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claudia Ruiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claudia Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Claudia Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.