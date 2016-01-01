Claudia Navarrete, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Claudia Navarrete is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Claudia Navarrete, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Claudia Navarrete, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago.
Claudia Navarrete works at
Locations
Oak Street Health Portage Park4848 W IRVING PARK RD, Chicago, IL 60641 Directions (312) 795-4976
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Claudia Navarrete, APN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1861807562
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Chicago
