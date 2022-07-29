See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Riverside, CA
Claudia Moon-Perez, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3 (31)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Claudia Moon-Perez, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Riverside, CA. 

Claudia Moon-Perez works at Psychotherapy & Family Court Services in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychotherapy & Family Court Services
    6700 Indiana Ave Ste 110, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 369-9990
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Claudia Moon-Perez, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366563975
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Claudia Moon-Perez, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Claudia Moon-Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Claudia Moon-Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Claudia Moon-Perez works at Psychotherapy & Family Court Services in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Claudia Moon-Perez’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Claudia Moon-Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claudia Moon-Perez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claudia Moon-Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Claudia Moon-Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

