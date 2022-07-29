Claudia Moon-Perez, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Claudia Moon-Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Claudia Moon-Perez, LMFT
Overview
Claudia Moon-Perez, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Riverside, CA.
Psychotherapy & Family Court Services6700 Indiana Ave Ste 110, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 369-9990
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
I wouldn't be who I am today without Claudia. You can bank on her advice to be solid. She's dependable and kind. You won't find a better therapist anywhere. You'd be lucky and blessed if she takes you on as a client.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1366563975
Claudia Moon-Perez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Claudia Moon-Perez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Claudia Moon-Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Claudia Moon-Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claudia Moon-Perez.
