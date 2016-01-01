Claudia Mikulaninec, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Claudia Mikulaninec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Claudia Mikulaninec, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Claudia Mikulaninec, FNP is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Claudia Mikulaninec works at
Locations
Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Kimel Park190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 120, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7678
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Claudia Mikulaninec, FNP
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Spanish
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Claudia Mikulaninec accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Claudia Mikulaninec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Claudia Mikulaninec works at
Claudia Mikulaninec speaks Spanish.
Claudia Mikulaninec has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Claudia Mikulaninec.
