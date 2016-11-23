Dr. Hutchinson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Claudia Hutchinson, PHD
Dr. Claudia Hutchinson, PHD is a Counselor in State College, PA.
Locations
- 1 119 S Burrowes St Ste 602, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 360-0947
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
In marriage counseling with Dr. Hutchinson and she is also counseling my children. She's changing our lives one session at a time. We're dealing with deep-seated issues that we thought had already been resolved. I highly recommend her. She is certainly a woman of wisdom and overwhelming knowledge about her craft.
About Dr. Claudia Hutchinson, PHD
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hutchinson accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hutchinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutchinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutchinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutchinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutchinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.