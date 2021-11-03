See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Visalia, CA
Claudia Gonzales, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Accepting new patients
Claudia Gonzales, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Visalia, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3130 W Main St Ste C, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 250-1265
    Monday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Friday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Marriage Break-Up
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Relationship Issues
Stress
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 03, 2021
    I seen Ms Gonzales today my visit was very different from the ones listed on this site in fact Ms Gonzales was the one waiting on me. As I did paperwork I was never rushed. She was extremely nice understanding her years of experience give me a lot of confidence in her her office is very safe welcoming both in location and appearance from my meeting with her I found her to be an extremely nice compassionate lady. Her billing for her fees I had no trouble with It sound as if the other people who have bad things to say maybe have a personal issue and not so much a business or professional issue If your in need of help call her speak with her not everyone fits. I am sure she would agree But don’t let another’s persons dislikes prevent you from getting help you need.
    Neil. Mc Donagh — Nov 03, 2021
    About Claudia Gonzales, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1316089667
