Claudia Gallardo accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Claudia Gallardo, FNP
Overview
Claudia Gallardo, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX.
Claudia Gallardo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Hospitals of Providence East Ca2270 Joe Battle Blvd Ste M, El Paso, TX 79938 Directions (915) 855-7000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Claudia Gallardo?
About Claudia Gallardo, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1134773286
Frequently Asked Questions
Claudia Gallardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Claudia Gallardo works at
Claudia Gallardo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Claudia Gallardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claudia Gallardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Claudia Gallardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.