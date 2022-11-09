Claudia Franzosi, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Claudia Franzosi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Claudia Franzosi, MFT
Claudia Franzosi, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in El Cajon, CA.
Change Now, Inc.615 E Lexington Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020 Directions (619) 246-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Claudia helped me through many reality checks as I was struggling through recovery. And what a struggle it was. I'm happy I could rely on her to guide me through some very dark traumatic and painful times. She's very knowledgeable of 12 steps. I could be totally honest with her and she was always accepting and nonjudgmental. Her gentle and firm guidance on the recovery lingo ingrained in me some healthy important principles to live by.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Italian and Spanish
Claudia Franzosi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Claudia Franzosi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Claudia Franzosi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Claudia Franzosi speaks Italian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Claudia Franzosi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claudia Franzosi.
