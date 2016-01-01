Claudia Franke, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Claudia Franke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Claudia Franke, PA
Overview
Claudia Franke, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Locations
Medical Clinic at Ella1304 Ella St Ste A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 549-9555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Claudia Franke, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1235613191
Frequently Asked Questions
Claudia Franke accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Claudia Franke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
