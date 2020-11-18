See All Physicians Assistants in Shenandoah, TX
Claudia Flores, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Claudia Flores, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Claudia Flores, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Shenandoah, TX. 

Claudia Flores works at Greater Houston Digestive Disease Consultants in Shenandoah, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Houston Digestive Disease Consultants
    9200 Pinecroft Dr Ste 480, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 205-1111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Claudia Flores?

    Nov 18, 2020
    She's very kind and always listens. Been so impressed with how much she cares and helps her patients. Hands-down would have have referred everyone I know to her.
    — Nov 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Claudia Flores, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Claudia Flores, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Claudia Flores to family and friends

    Claudia Flores' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Claudia Flores

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Claudia Flores, PA-C.

    About Claudia Flores, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437522646
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Claudia Flores has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Claudia Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Claudia Flores works at Greater Houston Digestive Disease Consultants in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Claudia Flores’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Claudia Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claudia Flores.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claudia Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Claudia Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Claudia Flores, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.