Claudia Cook has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Claudia Cook, LPC
Overview
Claudia Cook, LPC is a Counselor in Tulsa, OK.
Claudia Cook works at
Locations
Nance Family Therapy4870 S Lewis Ave Ste 115, Tulsa, OK 74105 Directions (918) 949-4433
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Claudia is an amazing therapist. She has helped me move forward through a very difficult situation. I would definitely recommend her to someone in need. She holds everyone accountable for their behavior while helping to heal and move forward.
About Claudia Cook, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1578523395
Frequently Asked Questions
Claudia Cook accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Claudia Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Claudia Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claudia Cook.
