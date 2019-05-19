See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Bronx, NY
Dr. Claudette Lomonaco, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Claudette Lomonaco, OD

Optometry
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Claudette Lomonaco, OD is an Optometrist in Bronx, NY. 

Dr. Lomonaco works at Ercl Inc. in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Rosenberg, OD
Dr. Michael Rosenberg, OD
8 (21)
View Profile
Dr. Devin Singh, OD
Dr. Devin Singh, OD
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Shilpa Trivedi, OD
Dr. Shilpa Trivedi, OD
8 (12)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ercl Inc.
    3626 E Tremont Ave Ste 201, Bronx, NY 10465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 293-8585
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lomonaco?

    May 19, 2019
    Dr. Lomonico is one of the best eye doctors I have visited. She is very knowledgeable and understanding. She explains everything in details. Takes her time. All her staff are courteous and friendly. The doctor offers designer frames at a reasonable price. Try her and you will also agree
    — May 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Claudette Lomonaco, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Claudette Lomonaco, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lomonaco to family and friends

    Dr. Lomonaco's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lomonaco

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Claudette Lomonaco, OD.

    About Dr. Claudette Lomonaco, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447359088
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Claudette Lomonaco, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lomonaco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lomonaco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lomonaco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lomonaco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lomonaco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lomonaco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lomonaco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Claudette Lomonaco, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.