Claudette Jackson, APRN

Family Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Claudette Jackson, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Claudette Jackson works at LPG Family Medicine - Plantation Rd in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LPG Family Medicine - Plantation Rd
    13782 Plantation Rd Ste 201, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 900-9722

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Claudette Jackson, APRN

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1962494450
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center

