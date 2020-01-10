Claude Drouet has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Claude Drouet, LCSW
Overview
Claude Drouet, LCSW is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Louisville, KY.
Claude Drouet works at
Locations
Katie E. Harmeier1028 Barret Ave, Louisville, KY 40204 Directions (502) 451-1221
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He’s wonderful!!! 10 stars for sure.
About Claude Drouet, LCSW
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English
- 1851413058

6 patients have reviewed Claude Drouet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claude Drouet.
