See All Counselors in Burlingame, CA
Claro Baltazar, MACP Icon-share Share Profile

Claro Baltazar, MACP

Counseling
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Claro Baltazar, MACP is a Counselor in Burlingame, CA. 

Claro Baltazar works at Star Vista in Burlingame, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    First Chance
    826 Mahler Rd, Burlingame, CA 94010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 689-5597
  2. 2
    Ecs Behavioral Health
    201 8th St, San Francisco, CA 94103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 487-3718

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Crisis Intervention
Substance Abuse
Crisis Intervention
Substance Abuse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Crisis Intervention Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Claro Baltazar?

Apr 18, 2019
Very courteous and professional.
— Apr 18, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Claro Baltazar, MACP
How would you rate your experience with Claro Baltazar, MACP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Claro Baltazar to family and friends

Claro Baltazar's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Claro Baltazar

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Claro Baltazar, MACP.

About Claro Baltazar, MACP

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Tagalog
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1407044373
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Center For Independent Living
Internship
Undergraduate School
  • University Of California Berkeley
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Claro Baltazar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Claro Baltazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Claro Baltazar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claro Baltazar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claro Baltazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Claro Baltazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Claro Baltazar, MACP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.