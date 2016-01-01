See All Nurse Practitioners in Redding, CA
Clark Tobler, FNP

Orthopedics (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Clark Tobler, FNP is an Orthopedics Nurse Practitioner in Redding, CA. 

Clark Tobler works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - North State
    2510 Airpark Dr Ste 301, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Clark Tobler, FNP

  • Orthopedics (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • Male
  • 1619406287
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Arizona State University
Undergraduate School

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy Medical Center Redding

