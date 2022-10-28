Clarissa House has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Clarissa House, LPC
Overview
Clarissa House, LPC is a Counselor in Yukon, OK.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 503 W Vandament Ave Ste A, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 265-1279
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing! Very wise and has great tools to help people deal with difficult situations. Highly recommended!
About Clarissa House, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1124101027
