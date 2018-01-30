See All Nurse Practitioners in Miami, FL
Clarissa Carbo, ARNP

Gynecology (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Clarissa Carbo, ARNP is a Gynecology Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Clarissa Carbo works at Birth, Etc. in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Birth, Etc.
    8200 SW 117th Ave Ste 310, Miami, FL 33183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 271-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecological Procedure
Prenatal Care and Counseling
Well Woman Health Examination
Gynecological Procedure
Prenatal Care and Counseling
Well Woman Health Examination

Gynecological Procedure Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 30, 2018
    I saw Clarissa during both my pregnancies and have NEVER had one complaint. She makes you feel comfortable, able to ask anything, always willing to help no matter what, and extremely smart and knowledgeable. I moved 6 hours away however, I am currently scheduling an appointment and am driving because I don't want to see anyone else!
    Virginia Saavedra in Ocala, Florida — Jan 30, 2018
    About Clarissa Carbo, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Gynecology (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1174549703
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Clarissa Carbo, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Clarissa Carbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Clarissa Carbo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Clarissa Carbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Clarissa Carbo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Clarissa Carbo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clarissa Carbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clarissa Carbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

