Overview

Clarissa Carbo, ARNP is a Gynecology Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Clarissa Carbo works at Birth, Etc. in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.