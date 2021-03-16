See All Nurse Practitioners in Round Rock, TX
Overview

Clarissa Calderon-Meza, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Round Rock, TX. 

Clarissa Calderon-Meza works at Seton Family Of Doctors in Round Rock, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Randalls Pharmacy #2636
    2051 Gattis School Rd, Round Rock, TX 78664 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-4813
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 16, 2021
    My husband had some blood work done that we were scared to get the results of. We told her our concerns and she was able to keep an eye out for his lab results and gave us a call as soon as it was resulted. We haven’t had any physician who did what the wonderful NP did. Glad I listened to my daughter and took my husband to be evaluated by her. Thank you so so much for listening to our concerns and getting back to us as quick as possible.
    — Mar 16, 2021
    Photo: Clarissa Calderon-Meza, FNP-C
    About Clarissa Calderon-Meza, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700449162
