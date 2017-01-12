Clarice Ruttenber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Clarice Ruttenber, CAP
Overview
Clarice Ruttenber, CAP is a Counselor in Ocala, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3233 SE Maricamp Rd Ste 107, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 812-2257
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is just the best. have never known anyone who genuinely CARES about people and helping them find their peace and self-worth. She has changed my life and I love life now because of what I have learned from her. ??
About Clarice Ruttenber, CAP
- Counseling
- English
- 1609197011
