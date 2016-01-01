Claressa Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Claressa Hawkins, FNP-BC
Overview
Claressa Hawkins, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Claressa Hawkins works at
Locations
-
1
Point of Care Lab1969 W Ogden Ave, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 864-6000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Claressa Hawkins?
About Claressa Hawkins, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1134766132
Frequently Asked Questions
Claressa Hawkins works at
Claressa Hawkins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Claressa Hawkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claressa Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Claressa Hawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.