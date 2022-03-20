Dr. Clarence Leung, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clarence Leung, PHD
Dr. Clarence Leung, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Diamond Bar, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2705 S Diamond Bar Blvd, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Directions (626) 963-4467
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
After seeing so many therapists in the past that i never felt very connected with I was referred to Jacob and associates office by a friend of mine. I asked for the first available appointment with any provider and was matched with Dr.Leong. Their office helped me get the outside referral request from my insurance so that I just had to pay my co pay instead of paying every visit out of pocket. Dr.Leong has helped so much with my journey. I have had so much growth and more mental stability since I started my therapy with him. He continues to help me get to the root of my personal traumas and emotional attachments all around starting from my inner child traumas. He has helped me become a person with a voice for myself and saved me. After the 10+ years of on and off therapy I have had the most effective treatment during the small portion of time I have had with him and I will always be so grateful for all of his care, knowledge and encouragement.
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Arabic
Dr. Leung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leung speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.
