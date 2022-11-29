See All Physicians Assistants in Philadelphia, PA
Clare Schoenberg, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Clare Schoenberg, PA is a Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA. 

Clare Schoenberg works at John Bell Health Center in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John Bell Health Center
    1207 Chestnut St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 725-0252
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Clare Schoenberg, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396140406
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Clare Schoenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Clare Schoenberg works at John Bell Health Center in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Clare Schoenberg’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Clare Schoenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Clare Schoenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clare Schoenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clare Schoenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

