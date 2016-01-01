See All Cardiologists in Easton, MD
Clare Ross, CRNP

Cardiology
Clare Ross, CRNP is a Cardiology Specialist in Easton, MD. 

Clare Ross works at UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology in Easton, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology
    500 Cadmus Ln Ste 207, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 822-5571

  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton

5.0
About Clare Ross, CRNP

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1518959261
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Clare Ross, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Clare Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Clare Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Clare Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Clare Ross works at UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology in Easton, MD. View the full address on Clare Ross’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Clare Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Clare Ross.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clare Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clare Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

