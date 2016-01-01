Clare Herder accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Clare Herder, MFT
Overview
Clare Herder, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Menifee, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 27186 Newport Rd Ste 2, Menifee, CA 92584 Directions (951) 200-7505
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Clare Herder?
About Clare Herder, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1912179896
Frequently Asked Questions
Clare Herder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Clare Herder has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Clare Herder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clare Herder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clare Herder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.