Clare Cloutier, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.5 (7)
Overview

Clare Cloutier, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Clare Cloutier works at Practice in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - West Seattle
    4550 Fauntleroy Way SW Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Clare Cloutier, PA-C

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1033150768
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Clare Cloutier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Clare Cloutier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Clare Cloutier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Clare Cloutier.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clare Cloutier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clare Cloutier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

