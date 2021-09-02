See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Clare D Benjamin, ARNP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Clare D Benjamin, ARNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Clare D Benjamin works at Clare Huston Inc. in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Clare Huston Inc.
    12058 San Jose Blvd Ste 804, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 910-9060
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 02, 2021
    I have know Claire Benjamin for 12 years and she is wonderful. My children started out see her. Then one day I realized I needed to as well. I love the way she runs her practice. I specifically changed who we were originally seeing because I thought she listened and learned each one of my family members. We tried several medications. Where as before I was just handed a medication and the one giving it didn't know anything about us.
    Photo: Clare D Benjamin, ARNP
    About Clare D Benjamin, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003097213
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Clare D Benjamin, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Clare D Benjamin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Clare D Benjamin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Clare D Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Clare D Benjamin works at Clare Huston Inc. in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Clare D Benjamin’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Clare D Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Clare D Benjamin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clare D Benjamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clare D Benjamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

