Claire Roarty, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Claire Roarty, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tulsa, OK.
Claire Roarty works at
Locations
Laureate Psychiatrc Clinic and Hospital6655 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 481-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
My last Laureate PA was awful and I nearly left this facility entirely. But Claire has changed my mind. She is so supportive of my decisions regarding my meds and treatment, and she's the first provider I've ever seen for my psych issues that makes me feel like she CARES. Claire is excellent.
About Claire Roarty, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1366943110
Frequently Asked Questions
Claire Roarty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Claire Roarty accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Claire Roarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Claire Roarty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claire Roarty.
