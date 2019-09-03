See All Physicians Assistants in Tulsa, OK
Claire Roarty, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tulsa, OK. 

Claire Roarty works at LAUREATE PSYCHIATRIC CLINIC in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Laureate Psychiatrc Clinic and Hospital
    6655 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 481-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    • Anthem

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 03, 2019
    My last Laureate PA was awful and I nearly left this facility entirely. But Claire has changed my mind. She is so supportive of my decisions regarding my meds and treatment, and she's the first provider I've ever seen for my psych issues that makes me feel like she CARES. Claire is excellent.
    Sep 03, 2019
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1366943110
    Claire Roarty, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Claire Roarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Claire Roarty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Claire Roarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Claire Roarty works at LAUREATE PSYCHIATRIC CLINIC in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Claire Roarty’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Claire Roarty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claire Roarty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claire Roarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Claire Roarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

