Claire Nazareno, FNP

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Claire Nazareno, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. 

Claire Nazareno works at Mercy Medical Group in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Folsom Primary Care
    1700 Prairie City Rd Ste 170, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

About Claire Nazareno, FNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1538613989
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom

Frequently Asked Questions

Claire Nazareno, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Claire Nazareno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Claire Nazareno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Claire Nazareno works at Mercy Medical Group in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Claire Nazareno’s profile.

Claire Nazareno has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Claire Nazareno.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claire Nazareno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Claire Nazareno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

