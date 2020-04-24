See All Family Doctors in Forked River, NJ
Claire Gulden, PA

Family Medicine
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Claire Gulden, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Forked River, NJ. 

Claire Gulden works at Lacey Road Primary Care in Forked River, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rwjbh Lacey Road Primary Care
    1001 Lacey Rd, Forked River, NJ 08731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 297-3771

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Apr 24, 2020
What I love about her is that she tells it like it is and pulls no punches in a compassionate way. That said she will tell you Exactly what you need to do become healthy. I would recommend her to anyone in my family or my friends in a heartbeat. She is personally responsible for getting my health back in line with where it should be.
— Apr 24, 2020
Photo: Claire Gulden, PA
About Claire Gulden, PA

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1558427401
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Claire Gulden, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Claire Gulden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Claire Gulden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Claire Gulden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Claire Gulden works at Lacey Road Primary Care in Forked River, NJ. View the full address on Claire Gulden’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Claire Gulden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claire Gulden.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claire Gulden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Claire Gulden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
