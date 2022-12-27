See All Physicians Assistants in Greenville, SC
Claire Gillespie-Duke, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5 (42)
Accepting new patients
Claire Gillespie-Duke, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Greenville, SC. 

Claire Gillespie-Duke works at Greenville Dermatology - Greenville in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Greenville Dermatology - Greenville
    369 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 558-7761
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 42 ratings
Patient Ratings (42)
5 Star
(39)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Claire Gillespie-Duke, PA-C
About Claire Gillespie-Duke, PA-C

Specialties
  • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1114431822
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Claire Gillespie-Duke, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Claire Gillespie-Duke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Claire Gillespie-Duke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Claire Gillespie-Duke works at Greenville Dermatology - Greenville in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Claire Gillespie-Duke’s profile.

42 patients have reviewed Claire Gillespie-Duke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claire Gillespie-Duke.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claire Gillespie-Duke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Claire Gillespie-Duke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

