Claire Franke, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3 (2)
Overview

Claire Franke, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Norman, OK. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    226 W Gray St Ste 204, Norman, OK 73069 (405) 626-2601

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar I Disorder
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Claire Franke, LMFT

    Marriage & Family Therapy
    English
    1215001094
    Education & Certifications

    Regis University-Denver
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Claire Franke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Claire Franke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Claire Franke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claire Franke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claire Franke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Claire Franke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

