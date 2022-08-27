See All Physicians Assistants in Skokie, IL
Claire Bareiss, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Claire Bareiss, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Claire Bareiss, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Skokie, IL. 

Claire Bareiss works at Endocrinology And Metabolism Consultants Ltd in Skokie, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Chicago Urology LLC
    4711 Golf Rd Ste 910, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 677-1330

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Claire Bareiss?

Aug 27, 2022
Claire has supported my adult son in managing his diabetes for the past several years. He has a developmental disability which makes his care management a bit more challenging. Claire explains everything to him clearly and takes the needed time with him. She does not dismiss his concerns and offers manageable solutions. Claire provides him with excellent care.
Christine Keran — Aug 27, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Claire Bareiss, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Claire Bareiss, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Claire Bareiss to family and friends

Claire Bareiss' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Claire Bareiss

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Claire Bareiss, PA-C.

About Claire Bareiss, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1255735841
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Claire Bareiss, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Claire Bareiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Claire Bareiss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Claire Bareiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Claire Bareiss works at Endocrinology And Metabolism Consultants Ltd in Skokie, IL. View the full address on Claire Bareiss’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Claire Bareiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claire Bareiss.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claire Bareiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Claire Bareiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Claire Bareiss, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.