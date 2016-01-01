See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Santa Cruz, CA
Pulmonary Disease
Cindy Vu, NP is a Pulmonologist in Santa Cruz, CA. 

Cindy Vu works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA with other offices in Capitola, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1595 Soquel Dr Ste 230, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Santa Cruz Pulmonary Medical Group
    700 Frederick St Ste 203, Santa Cruz, CA 95062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1820 41st Ave Ste C, Capitola, CA 95010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis

Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon

About Cindy Vu, NP

  • Pulmonary Disease
  • English, Vietnamese
  • Female
  • 1083085039
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Dominican Hospital

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.