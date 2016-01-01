See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Cindy Valencia, APN

Internal Medicine
1 (1)
Cindy Valencia, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Chamberlain College of Nursing - St Louis, MO.

Cindy Valencia works at Oak Street Health Edgewater in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Oak Street Health Edgewater
    1541 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 847-6483
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    About Cindy Valencia, APN

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1992259410
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Chamberlain College of Nursing - St Louis, MO
