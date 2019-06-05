Cindy Steel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Cindy Steel, FNP
Overview
Cindy Steel, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2530 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 997-5500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cindy Steel?
Very professional.
About Cindy Steel, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164683520
Frequently Asked Questions
Cindy Steel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cindy Steel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Cindy Steel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cindy Steel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cindy Steel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cindy Steel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.