Cindy Simmons, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Cindy Simmons, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in La Fayette, GA. 

Cindy Simmons works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Lafayette in La Fayette, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Lafayette
    611 E Villanow St, La Fayette, GA 30728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Cindy Simmons, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1184783771
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Cindy Simmons, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cindy Simmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Cindy Simmons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Cindy Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Cindy Simmons works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Lafayette in La Fayette, GA. View the full address on Cindy Simmons’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Cindy Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cindy Simmons.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cindy Simmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cindy Simmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

