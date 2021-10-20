Dr. Cindy Schoell, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Schoell, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Cindy Schoell, PSY.D is an Adolescent Psychologist in Decatur, GA.
Dr. Schoell works at
Locations
1
Atlanta Pediatric Psychology1924 Clairmont Rd Ste 20, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was skeptical at first. She said, let's just give it a shot with one visit. If you and your child don't like it, you are free to go. Well, that was over 7 years ago!! Now we have 2 kids who visit her and they have debates over who she likes the most! If you need a psychologist, I urge you to make an appt for just 1 visit, she is like the "Kid Whisperer." She has been and still is everything to my family!
About Dr. Cindy Schoell, PSY.D
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1043439250
Dr. Schoell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schoell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
