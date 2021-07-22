See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Daytona Beach, FL
Overview

Cindy Newman, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Daytona Beach, FL. 

Cindy Newman works at Newman Counseling Alternatives P.A. in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newman Counseling Alternatives P.A.
    1240 Mason Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 253-4559
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach
  • AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Chronic Pain
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Chronic Pain

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Identity Disorder Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 22, 2021
    Best therapist ever!!!! Cindy has helped me incredibly
    — Jul 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Cindy Newman, LMFT
    About Cindy Newman, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730276296
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Nevada Las Vegas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cindy Newman, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cindy Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cindy Newman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Cindy Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cindy Newman works at Newman Counseling Alternatives P.A. in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Cindy Newman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Cindy Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cindy Newman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cindy Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cindy Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

