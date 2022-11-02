Cindy Montgomery has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cindy Montgomery, NP
Overview
Cindy Montgomery, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM.
Cindy Montgomery works at
Locations
Rio Grande Medical Group4371 E Lohman Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 556-3241
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent communication and care.
About Cindy Montgomery, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093829244
