Cindy Lawrimore, FNP

Family Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Cindy Lawrimore, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pamplico, SC. 

Cindy Lawrimore works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Pamplico in Pamplico, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Primary Care - Pamplico
    953 S Pamplico Hwy, Pamplico, SC 29583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Cindy Lawrimore, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1538119698
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Florence Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cindy Lawrimore, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cindy Lawrimore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cindy Lawrimore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Cindy Lawrimore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cindy Lawrimore works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Pamplico in Pamplico, SC. View the full address on Cindy Lawrimore’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Cindy Lawrimore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cindy Lawrimore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cindy Lawrimore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cindy Lawrimore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

