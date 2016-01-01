Dr. Greenslade has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cindy Greenslade, PHD
Dr. Cindy Greenslade, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV.
Mind Body Solutions Pc-pecos Rd5631 S Pecos Rd Bldg B, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (702) 685-0877
- Cigna
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1417083288
Dr. Greenslade accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenslade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenslade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenslade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.