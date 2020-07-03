Cindy Gilmore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cindy Gilmore, PSY
Overview
Cindy Gilmore, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Oak Park, IL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1144 Lake St Ste 205, Oak Park, IL 60301 Directions (708) 386-0800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cindy Gilmore?
Been with this amazing therapist for 20+years since I was a teen!!! We have been threw it all truly a gift from god!! She kicks @&$! Honest, loyal, loving, brutally honest which people with mental illness need at times, one of a kind!!!
About Cindy Gilmore, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1033172549
Frequently Asked Questions
Cindy Gilmore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cindy Gilmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Cindy Gilmore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cindy Gilmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cindy Gilmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cindy Gilmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.