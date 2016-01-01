See All Counselors in Lake Stevens, WA
Cindy Ferraro, LMHC

Individual Counseling
Cindy Ferraro, LMHC is an Individual Counselor in Lake Stevens, WA. 

Cindy Ferraro works at Discover Healing in Lake Stevens, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Discover Healing
    512 91st Ave NE Ste C, Lake Stevens, WA 98258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 345-7683
    Tuesday
    3:00pm - 7:45pm
    Thursday
    3:00pm - 7:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Counseling Services
Counseling Services

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Cindy Ferraro, LMHC

    • Individual Counseling
    • English
    • 1245341775
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cindy Ferraro, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cindy Ferraro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cindy Ferraro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Cindy Ferraro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cindy Ferraro works at Discover Healing in Lake Stevens, WA. View the full address on Cindy Ferraro’s profile.

    Cindy Ferraro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cindy Ferraro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cindy Ferraro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cindy Ferraro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

