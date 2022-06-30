Cindy Dvorin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cindy Dvorin, LPC
Overview
Cindy Dvorin, LPC is a Counselor in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1930 Marlton Pike E # Q-2, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 261-3858
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Cindy was a perfect fit for me from the first time we spoke. She started off by introducing herself and telling me about her hobbies and interests. This made it easy for me to feel comfortable to open up, too. I felt truly listened to and understood every session. Each time we hung up the phone, I was left with a fresh and helpful perspective. During our talks, I would jot down major takeaways (personal to my journey) that include essential, practical reminders and tools to grow and be better. Thank you Cindy, for listening, and for teaching me feasible ways to build myself up, to finally move forward.
About Cindy Dvorin, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1518031046
