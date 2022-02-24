See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in San Luis Obispo, CA
Cindy Buchanan, PA

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (52)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Cindy Buchanan, PA is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. 

Cindy Buchanan works at FCPP Speicality Care in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of French Hospital Medical Center
Locations

  1. 1
    Central Coast Specialty Care
    1064 Murray Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 269-7100
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes
Gestational Diabetes
Goiter
Diabetes
Gestational Diabetes
Goiter

Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CenCal Health
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Growers Insurance Services

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 24, 2022
    I would highly recommend Cindy Buchanan, PA. She is knowledgeable, caring and is willing to discuss issues with patient.
    Anita Rogers — Feb 24, 2022
    About Cindy Buchanan, PA

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1598952244
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cindy Buchanan, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cindy Buchanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cindy Buchanan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Cindy Buchanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cindy Buchanan works at FCPP Speicality Care in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Cindy Buchanan’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Cindy Buchanan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cindy Buchanan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cindy Buchanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cindy Buchanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

