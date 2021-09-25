Cindy Atwell, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cindy Atwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cindy Atwell, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cindy Atwell, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fort Worth, TX.
Cindy Atwell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
White Settlement Family Medicine9668 Bartlett Cir, Fort Worth, TX 76108 Directions (817) 900-8031
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cindy Atwell?
Cindy Atwell is amazing. She has always been very attentive to my needs.
About Cindy Atwell, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1073745428
Frequently Asked Questions
Cindy Atwell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cindy Atwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cindy Atwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cindy Atwell works at
38 patients have reviewed Cindy Atwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cindy Atwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cindy Atwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cindy Atwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.