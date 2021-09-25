See All Physicians Assistants in Fort Worth, TX
Cindy Atwell, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Cindy Atwell, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fort Worth, TX. 

Cindy Atwell works at WHITE SETTLEMENT FAMILY MEDICINE in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    White Settlement Family Medicine
    9668 Bartlett Cir, Fort Worth, TX 76108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 900-8031
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 25, 2021
    Cindy Atwell is amazing. She has always been very attentive to my needs.
    Wanda J Davidson — Sep 25, 2021
    Cindy Atwell, PA
    About Cindy Atwell, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073745428
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cindy Atwell, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cindy Atwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cindy Atwell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Cindy Atwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cindy Atwell works at WHITE SETTLEMENT FAMILY MEDICINE in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Cindy Atwell’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Cindy Atwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cindy Atwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cindy Atwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cindy Atwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
